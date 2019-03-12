Chess will be back at the next edition of Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou after Olympic Council of Asia decided to reinstate the sport in its games programme scheduled from September 10-25 in 2022.

The Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly met in Bangkok on March 3 and its president Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad Al-Sabah officially confirmed the development to World Chess Federation president Arkady Dvorkovich.

“I also have the pleasure to inform you that sport of Chess has been officially included in the Sports Programme of the Games,” OCA president to his WCF counterpart.

The twitter handle ‘Chess Base India’ quoted Emil Sutovsky, Director General of FIDE, who said: “It took some massive work by FIDE, and in 2022 we are getting back!”

Chess was a part of Asian Games programme at the 2006 edition in Doha and 2010 in Guangzhou.