Former Indian midfielder Renedy Singh was Wednesday named head coach of Neroca FC, succeeding Spaniard Manuel Retamero Fraile who left the club after its sixth-place finish in the just-concluded I-League

Neroca lost to Real Kashmir 2-3 at home in their final match of the I-League to finish with 26 points (from 20 matches). It turned out to be Fraile’s last match at the helm of the Imphal side.

The 39-year-old Renedy, whose home is just a few kilometers away from the club base, donned the national colours in 59 matches between 1998 and 2011 during which he was a dead-ball specialist along with Steven Dias.

He also captained India on a few occasions and featured in the 2011 Asian Cup in Qatar.

After retiring from international football in 2011, he took to coaching. He had a stint as assistant coach of Indian Super League side Pune City in the 2015-’16 season. He is an AFC - A Licence holder.

“It is an honour to be the head coach of Neroca FC. Hoping I could help the team implement my own philosophy and use my own style, which is going to be important here at Neroca,” Renedy said.