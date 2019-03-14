Joshna Chinappa’s memorable run at the Black Ball Squash Open came to an end after she went down fighting against world No 5 Joelle King in the quarterfinals of the PSA gold event in Cairo.

Seeded third, the New Zealander won the engrossing 64-minute match 7-11, 12-10, 2-11, 11-5, 11-8 to become the only non-Egyptian to enter the last four on Wednesday.

It was a tight match with Joshna leading 2-1 at one stage. But as the experienced King was to admit, she had to dig deep into her reserves to ensure that the Indian was not going to have it easy. As the contest wore on, Joshna’s lost the earlier grip and that turned the match firmly in King’s favour.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian beat the legendary Nicol David and sixth seed Sarah-Jane Perry.