Excited to play for his home team for the first time since the Indian Premier League’s inception, fast-bowler Ishant Sharma said it is always a special moment for him to be returning to the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla stadium from where his journey started.

Having represented various teams in the mega T20 tournament, Ishant will play for his home team Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season beginning March 23.

Ishant has previously played for Deccan Chargers, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Kninght Riders, Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“For me, Kotla is much more than a ground. Right from the under-17 level, I have played all my matches here. I have so many memories from this stadium,” Ishant said in a video post on Instagram.

“Not only for me, but for all those who represent Delhi, Kotla is a sweet memory for them because this is where it all starts. It is from here that we went ahead to represent our country.”

The 30-year-old pacer was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore during the auctions in Jaipur earlier this year. He has scalped 58 wickets from 76 IPL games.

“I have got this opportunity after 12 years to represent my home team and I feel very proud. I will try to deliver my best and I hope we win the trophy this year,” he said.

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL campaign against three-time champions Mumbai Indians on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium.