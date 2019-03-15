India’s Dipa Karmakar Friday failed to make it to the balanced beam finals as she finished 20th in the qualifying round of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 25-year-old scored 10.633 in her balanced beam routine to end at 20th among 25 competitors. She also got penalty points. Australia’s Emma Nedov took the top spot in the qualification round with a total of 13.466 points.

The top eight finishers qualify for the final round.

Karmakar, however, compete in the final of her pet event — the vault — on Saturday.

The gymnast from Tripura, who had finished fourth in the vault event at 2016 Rio Olympics, secured the third spot in the qualifying round on Thursday to make it to Saturday’s finals.