India’s Anirban Lahiri made his first cut at the PLAYERS Championship on his fourth attempt and was placed tied 39th at the midway stage of the flagship event of the PGA Tour in Ponte Verde, USA.

Lahiri added a one-under 71 to his first round 70, getting to three-under 141. He had missed the cut on three previous attempts, so it was a relief after making it to the weekend. A year earlier, he seemed all set for the weekend action before a disastrous back nine dashed those hopes.

He will play his third round with Patton Kizzire (71-70).

Lahiri said, “It was a kind of a weird day. I came in for that final four-footer and there were no accidents. So, that sealed a two-under 70 and I was Tied-35th for the round. In the second round, my play was definitely better in the second round, as I hit the ball better than yesterday but I didn’t convert the opportunities that I got.

“I think I didn’t play that well on the par 5s. I birdied two of the four Par-5s on the first day and I managed only one today. Worse, I gave away a bogey on Par-5 11th, which I had birdied a day earlier.”

“Still it was good to get one thing done, which is getting into the weekend after last year’s debacle on the back nine,” he added.

Tiger Woods, who put two balls into the water at the 17th for his first-ever quadruple bogey on the hole in 69 rounds, still made the cut at three-under with rounds of 70 and 71 to be tied 39th.

There was a European one-two at the top of the leaderboard as Rory McIlroy (67-65) roared into action with an eagle and a bogey on 16th and 17th to join Tommy Fleetwood (65-67).

Bhullar fourth in Nairobi

Gaganjeet Bhullar was the best-placed Indian at fourth, adding a one-under 70 to get to seven-under 135, in the Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi.

Winner of the Fiji International last year, Bhullar trailed the leader, South African Louis de Jager, who opened up a commanding four-shot lead at the halfway stage. De Jaeger carded a second round of 66.

Other Indians making the cut were S Chikkarangappa (70-69) in tied 15th and Khalin Joshi (72-69) in tied 33rd place, while Shubhankar Sharma’s lean patch continued with a missed cut after rounds of 74 and 71.