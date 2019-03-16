Mumbai’s Ishpreet Singh Chadha Saturday came out all guns blazing against Asutosh Padhy and breezed to a 4-0 victoryin the best-of-7-frame round of 32 match of the CCI All India Open Snooker Championship.

The Khar Gymkhana cueist fired in three substantial breaks of 63 in the second frame, 58 in the third and signed off with a composed 86 in the fourth to power his way to a 63-33, 69-14, 106-19 and 101-8 victory.

Top-ranked Pankaj Advani of ONGC had a routine day in office as he strolled past India’s number two ranked woman cueist Arantxa Sanchis of Pune by a clear 4-0 margin.

Pankaj showed his class and compiled another century effort of 112 and two runs of 54 and 68 to post a 102-15, 89-4, 73-25 and 112-12 victory.

Defending champion Brijesh Damani of Indian Oil maintained his impressive run of form and sidelined Mumbai’s Hasan Badami by a facile 4-1 margin in another round of 32 match.

Meanwhile, on a side table, Malkeet Singh of Railways blew hot and cold and recovered from the brink of defeat to overcome Mumbai youngster Kreishh Gurbaxani by a tight 4-3 margin.