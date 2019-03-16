Vishvendra Singh broke the championship record with a timing of 44:09.75 in 10000m Race Walk as India bagged four gold medals on the second day of the Asian Youth Athletics Championships, here Saturday.

The previous record was held by India’s Sanjay Kumar (45:30.39).

Paramjeet Singh Bisht won the bronze medal in same event by clocking 44.21.96.

Usaid Khan maintained his overnight lead to win his first gold medal in the men’s decathlon with 6952 points.

He broke the earlier championship record of 6671 points held by Mohammed Alferas of Kuwait. Ansar Ali of India stacked up 5943 points to win the bronze.

Thabitha PM of India leaped to 5.86m in her fourth attempt to win her second gold medal in the women’s long jump event. Another Indian in the fray Ambrikha Narzary bagged the bronze medal with a jump of 5.73m in her fourth attempt.

400m Runner Abdul Razak carried his brilliant form from heats to win the fifth gold medal for India with a timing of 48.17s.

Earlier in the heats held yesterday, he finished first overall to qualify for finals.

Silver medal went to Sri Lankan athlete Sandeesh Navishka (48.26s) and Bronze medal was won by Yefin of Kazakshtan (48.59s).

Another Indian in the competition, Ramachandra got disqualified due to a false start in the finals.

Fastest female athlete of Asian Youth Championship 2019 was India’s Avantika Santhosh Narale who clocked a timing of 11.97s in 100m sprint.

Atul Kumar of India clocked 6:00.45 to win the silver medal in 2000m steeple chase event.

India ended the second day on the top of medal tally with seven gold medals, two silver medals and five bronze medals.