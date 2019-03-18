Ace cueists Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehta, both of ONGC, stormed into the final of the CCI All India Open Snooker Championship in Mumbai on Monday.

In his semi-final encounter, the top-ranked Advani maintained his composure to overcome the challenge from Malkeet Singh of Railway, snatching a 6-2 victory in the best-of-11-frame match.

Playing on the side table in the other semi-final, India No 3 Mehta struck top form to dash the aspirations of national runner-up and second-ranked Indian Laxman Rawat 6-3.

Advani, the national snooker champion and winner of multiple world titles, was tactical in his approach and compiled breaks of 68, 84 and 45 to register a 10-65, 75-36, 56-78, 63-21, 134-0, 56-19, 85-21 and 54-47 victory.

Mehta was in cracking form and rolled in a break of 73 in the first frame and followed it up with another 73 effort in the fifth and 81 in the eight before signing off with a composed 71 in the ninth to pull off a 73-30, 67-45, 40-63, 44-71, 112-0, 15-81, 58-14, 88-25 and 75-16 win and secured his place in the final.

Results

Semi-finals: Aditya Mehta (ONGC) beat Laxman Rawat (Indian Oil) 6-3 (73(73)-30. 67-45. 40-63, 44-71(65), 112(73)-00, 15-81(66), 58-14, 88(81)-25, 75(71)-16); Pankaj Advani (ONGC) beat Malkeet Singh (Railways) 6-2 (10-65, 75(68)-36, 56-78(62), 63-21, 134(84)-0, 56-19, 85(45)-21, 54-47).

Quarter-finals: Malkeet Singh (Railways) beat Ishpreet Singh Chadha (Mumbai) 5-4 (76-39, 1-69, 72-02, 52-69, 29-80(64), 66(55)-26, 75-65, 0-85(76), 65-30); Aditya Mehta (ONGC) beat Himanshu Jain (Telangana) 5-3 (56-66, 35-65, 67-49, 70-48, 66(60)-1, 12-69, 68(62)-22, 67-9).