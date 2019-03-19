Steve Smith, making a comeback in the Indian Premier League after a one-year ban from international cricket, has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the “most destructive batters” in the world, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper.

The Australian run-machine is returning to top-flight cricket after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in ball-tampering during a Test match in South Africa.

“Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me,” Smith said during a live interaction on the franchise’s social media platform.

“He’s an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world. Hopefully, I can learn some things from him as well.”

Smith’s Australian teammate David Warner, who was also involved in the ball-tampering scandal, has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals will be playing their IPL 2019 opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on March 26.

“It will be great as I have never got the chance to play in Jaipur with the Royals. I am sure the fans will come out in big numbers and support us,” Smith said.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy.