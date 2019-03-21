With Steve Smith and David Warner set for return, captain Aaron Finch is willing to demote himself in the batting order to aid Australia’s title defence in the upcoming ICC World Cup.

Struggling for form in recent times with an average of 22.87 after eight innings this year, Finch said he will be fine batting at any position for the benefit of the team, cricket.com.au reported.

His slot has become more uncertain with the highly-rated Usman Khawaja displaying terrific form in the dramatic ODI series win in India recently.

“If that means me batting at six, I’ll comfortably do that. If it’s at the top, three or four - it doesn’t matter,” Finch said.

“Personal results aren’t what this side is about. I think that’s what has made our improvement as dramatic and quick as it has been. If you go in just solely focused on scoring a hundred or thinking, ‘if I bat at five, I’m not going to get a hundred, I don’t get enough opportunity’, that’s not what is best.”

Finch and Khawaja are expected to open in the five-match series against Pakistan that starts in Sharjah on Friday, having recently produced stands of zero, three, 76, 83 and 193 in India.

To an extent, Finch addressed his concerns in the series against India, when he scored 93 in the third ODI in Ranchi.

“Some people would have taken a bit more notice (of Australia) over the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“I still feel really good with my game ... my rhythm is there. There’s probably been some times where you start doubting your technique. For me, it’s about going back to what’s worked for me in the past.”