Steve Smith will most likely still be a bit rusty and Kings XI Punjab will try to exploit it to their advantage, says skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, who also reckons that it won’t be an easy comeback journey for the Australian.

The spotlight will be on Smith when Rajasthan Royals’ clash with Punjab on Monday.

“We all know he is a quality player and must have worked and prepared hard during the break but comebacks are not easy,” said Ashwin.

“He must have put a lot of effort for a comeback mentally. I am sure he would look to perform and on the other hand we would look to take advantage of his rustiness.”

Ashwin himself is struggling to make a comeback to the Indian side and is likely to miss the World Cup with Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja doing the job for Indian with the white ball.

Asked if he feels he is still in the reckoning for a spot in India’s World Cup squad, Ashwin was a tad irritated.

“I can’t answer the question. The selectors have to answer that. But as far I am concerned, I have played two World Cups. If I deserve it and I am selected I would love to play,” he said.

When pointed out that he was deceptive a few years back but was sorted out and whether Chahal and Kuldeep could also meet the same fate, Ashwin said adaptation is key to remain strong.

“Cricket now a days reveals everything about a player. There is lot of analysis and cameras can read out every movement of your fingers. The secret is to adapt to conditions. Look at Virat Kohli, earlier he was very strong on the leg side but he adapted and now he is as strong on the off side too,” he said.

Punjab coach Mike Hesson said that big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle is huge player for his team.

“The way he batted in the last series against quality bowlers and took on the spinners shows that he still is a formidable force. He is an asset on the field and in the dressing room where he helps youngsters groom,” said Hesson.