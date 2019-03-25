Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will be playing the home fixtures of their 2019 AFC Cup group stage at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.



Chennaiyin played the home leg of their two-legged qualifying playoff against Colombo FC in Ahmedabad as playing a Sri Lankan opponent in Tamil Nadu was not politically conducive.



The club had requested for permission from SDAT [Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu] to host the group stage matches at Chennai. But by the time the approvals were received from SDAT, significant financial commitments were made by the club towards The Arena by TransStadia and in order to fulfill those obligations the club will play the home games of the group stage in Ahmedabad.



Fixture for Chennaiyin FC’s AFC Cup group stage matches [Group E]:



Matchday 1 Wednesday 3rd April 2019 - Chennaiyin FC [IND] v Minerva Punjab [IND] 7:30 PM KO The Arena Stadium, Ahmedabad



Matchday 2 Wednesday 17th April 2019 Chennaiyin FC [IND] v Manang Marshyangdi Club [NEP] 7:30 PM KO The Arena Stadium, Ahmedabad



Matchday 3 Tuesday 30th April 2019 Chennaiyin FC [IND] v Abahani Limited Dhaka [BAN] 7:30 PM KO The Arena Stadium, Ahmedabad



Matchday 4 Wednesday 15th May 2019 Abahani Limited Dhaka [BAN] v Chennaiyin FC [IND] 7 PM KO Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh



Matchday 5 Wednesday 19th June 2019 Minerva Punjab [IND] v Chennaiyin FC [IND] 6:30 PM KO Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar



Matchday 6 Wednesday 26th June 2019 Manang Marshyangdi Club [NEP] v Chennaiyin FC [IND] TBC KO ANFA Complex, Kathmandu, Nepal.