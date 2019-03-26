Indian golfer Shiv Kapur will be banking on his experience of playing at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon to come up with a good show at the Indian Open, commencing on Thursday.

In spite of missing the cut in the last two years, Kapur is confident of doing well this time around by implementing a different strategy.

“I missed the cut the last two years, so I will obviously be doing things differently,” said the 27-year-old. “Tee to green I’ve played it well the past two years, just haven’t been able to do well on the greens. This year the greens are playing quite different so my aim this time around is to try and focus more on the greens.

“The more you play this course you just learn where to miss it. It’s the kind of golf course where you can get quite defensive just knowing there is trouble everywhere and you have to confront it. Visually it’s a very intimidating golf course but the actual landing area is quite generous.”

Kapur still remembers fondly how he used to carry the scoreboards for Asian Tour veterans – Arjun Atwal and Jeev Milkha Singh – when he was still a kid.

Having become a father last year, Kapur said his life has changed completely.

“Everything used to revolve around my golf schedule. Now my life revolves around my daughter’s schedule. I have to leave before sunrise and I have to get home before she takes her second nap, so my life really has changed.”