Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali .

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL said in a media release.

KL Rahul played the role of a sheet anchor to perfection as KXIP returned to winning ways with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Mumbai.

Playing their first home game of the season, KXIP made it four wins a row in Mohali after winning the three matches they played there in 2018.

Rahul found form after a slow start and was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls with KXIP reaching the 177-run target in only 18.4 overs. He hit six fours and a six but what stood out was the manner in which he paced his innings.

He played second fiddle to perfection till the dashing Chris Gayle and the flamboyant Mayank Agarwal were at the crease but upped the ante when it was required.

This was KXIP’s second win in three games while MI lost their second game.

(with PTI inputs)