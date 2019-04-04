Rashid Khan turned in a hat-trick of birdies on his closing three holes to card five-under 66 and lie three shots off the pace at the end of the first round of Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open on Wednesday.

Australia’s Maverick Antcliff got his campaign off to a flying start with an eight-under-par 63 to lead by two shots in his debut appearance at the event.

Rashid, who finished in Top-10 at the Hero Indian Open last week, started from the 10th and turned in one-under 35 and was then four-under 31 for the second nine, which was the first nine at the Kurmitola Golf Club.

Among players tied with Rashid are local hero Siddikur Rahman and Singapore’s Gregory Foo.

Rashid was the top Indian, while three other Indian youngsters – Khalin Joshi, Veer Ahlawat and Aman Raj – carded four-under 67 to be tied-12th.

Viraj Madappa (68) at T-22nd, Karandeep Kochhar (69) at T32nd, while Ajeetesh Sandhu and Udayan Mane (70 each) were T-43.

Honey Baisoya (71) was T-54, while Chiragh Kumar, Aadil Bedi, M Dharma, OP Chauhan and Akshay Sharma shot 72 each to be T-70th.

Jeev Milkha Singh and Abhijit Chadha with 73 each were further down at T-108th.

Rashid said, “It was a good round. The greens are quite tricky here so to shoot a five-under today I am very happy. Even if you know the line, you still have to make a really good putt. I didn’t start well actually. I three-putted for bogey on the 12th but I made a good comeback with birdies on 13 and 14.

“It was nice to finish off with three straight birdies on my second nine. I made up and down on the seventh hole about 70 yards from the left rough. It was a really good up and down. I made a three-footer and a two-footer on the last two holes for birdies.

“I have been riding on a good form for the past seven to eight weeks. I won in Mumbai last December and then won in Bangladesh last month before my top-10 finish back home last week. It’s been a good run. I have been very focused. I feel more confident now,” he said.

Antcliff, 25, returned with a bogey-free card highlighted by eight birdies to stay ahead of local hope Mohammad Muaj, Chinese Taipei’s Wang Weilun, as well as Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, Settee Prakongvech and Sadom Kaewkanjana.

Malcolm Kokocinski of Sweden opened up his title defence with a flawless 67 to trail by four shots in tied-12th place.