The Indian football team gained two places to rise to 101 in the Fifa rankings issued on Thursday.

With 1219 total ranking points, the Indian team lies 18th among the Asian countries.

The team did not play any international match after the last rankings on February 7.

Iran continued to top the Asian rankings at 21, followed by Japan (26), South Korea (37), Australia (41) and Qatar (55).

Overall, Belgium remained on top with 1737 points, ahead of France (1734), Brazil (1676), England (1647) and Croatia (1621).

India are currently without a coach since Stephen Constantine resigned following the team’s failure to make the knockouts of the AFC Asian Cup after coming close to doing so in January.

Established names doing the rounds are Italian Giovanni De Biasi, Hakan Ericson of Sweden, France’s Raymond Domnech and England’s Sam Allardyce with over 250 applicants set to have applied for the post.

The list of applicants also includes coaches from the Indian Super League and I-League.