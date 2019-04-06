An enthralling contest is on the cards as FC Goa clash with Jamshedpur FC in the third quarter-final match of the Super Cup football tournament on Saturday.

An intense rivalry has been brewing between the two sides over the last two seasons. They met at the same stage of the competition last year in an ill-tempered match which saw six red cards being brandished by the referee before the Gaurs emerged 5-1 winners.

FC Goa will come into this encounter with plenty of confidence. They had a stellar Indian Super League campaign, reaching the final, and easily subdued Indian Arrows in their pre-quarterfinal tie of the Super Cup.

Ferran Corominas, Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous looked to be in fine touch against the Arrows and will look to impress again against Jamshedpur to ensure progression to the semi-finals.

During the 2018 edition of the tournament, Sergio Lobera’s side did make it to the semi-finals before being knocked out by East Bengal. This time around, the Gaurs will look to go all the way.

As for Jamshedpur, after starting the ISL campaign in fine fashion, they slowly lost steam towards the business end of the season, which ultimately cost them a spot in the top four. The Super Cup presents Cesar Ferrando and his team a second opportunity at silverware and the Miners will be eager to make it count.

Jamshedpur will be playing their first match of the competition after Churchill Brothers’ withdrawal from the pre-quarterfinals handed them automatic qualification to the quarterfinals.

As Goa have played an extra match, Jamshedpur might consider themselves at a slight disadvantage, considering the team will need to adapt to the conditions in Odisha.

Nevertheless, Ferrando will take confidence from his side’s record against the Gaurs this season. They dismantled FC Goa 4-1 at the JRD Tata Complex in November 2018 and managed to take away a point from Fatorda earlier this year.

Michael Soosairaj made his mark in the ISL during their 4-1 win in Jamshedpur and will look to torment the FC Goa defence again.