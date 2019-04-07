India’s Junior World Cup-winning captain Harjeet Singh was Sunday named among 60 players for the senior men’s national camp which begins at the Sports Authority of India Centre, Bengaluru on April 8.

The players have been selected based on their performances at the recently held ninth Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2019 A Division as well as their recent international showings.

Harjeet, who was the skipper of the Indian team that won 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, has been called up after nearly a gap of one year.

His junior Indian teammates Santa Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manpreet (Junior) and Armaan Qureshi, who were not part of the previous national camp, too have been selected in the list of 60 players named by Hockey India.

The list will be further pruned down to 33 core probables after a selection trial on April 20.

“This list of players has been selected keeping in mind their recent international performances in both senior and junior men’s tournaments as well as the recently held Senior National Championships,” said David John, Hockey India’s High Performance Director.

“While most of the senior players from the previous 33 core probable group have made it to this list, they are aware that they need to establish their potential during the trials to ensure they are picked in the final list of players, who will stay on till May 5.

“No one’s place in the team is guaranteed and this group is highly competitive with some fresh young talent who are expected to add depth to our existing pool of players,” he added.

National campers list:

Goalkeepers: P R Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Jugraj Singh, Paras Malhotra, Jagdeep Dayal, Sanjay B, Shivratna Rasal, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Vikramjeet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Cariappa K T Kundyolanda, Roshan Keisham, Gaganpreet Singh, Surender Kumar.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sayyad Nayaz Rahim, Pardeep Singh, K P Somaiah, Jaskaran Singh, Amon Mirash Tirkey, Ashis Kumar Topno, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Raj Kumar Pal, Maninderjeet Singh, Manpreet, Yashdeep Siwach, Santa Singh, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Harjeet Singh, Poovanna I A, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, S V Sunil, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Armaan Qureshi, Abharan Sudev Belimagga, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Harsahib Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Atiq Ateeq.