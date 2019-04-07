Harleen Deol, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Devika Vaidya will lead the India Red, India Green and India Blue teams respectively at the U-23 Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy to be played in Ranchi from April 20 to 24.

The squads were picked after a meeting by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee in New Delhi, a Board of Control for Cricket in India release stated.

The selection committee named 13 players each in all the three teams.

The Teams:

India Red: Harleen Deol (C), R Kalpana (wk), S Meghana, Ridhima Aggarwal, Ruzu Saha, Tejal Hasabnis, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, Renuka Chaudhary, Tejaswini Duragad, Arundhati Reddy, Shanti Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Suman Meena.

India Green: Sushree Dibyadarshini (C), Shivali Shinde (wk), Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Garg, Drishya I.V, Ekta Singh, Radha Yadav, Rashi Kanojia, Manali Dakshini, Renuka Singh, Akshaya A, S Anusha.

India Blue: Devika Vaidya (C), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shefali Verma, Simran, Tanushre Sarkar, Prativa Rana, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar, C Pratyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kshama Singh, Vrushali Bhagat, Indrani Roy.