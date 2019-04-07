Left frustrated after their sixth successive defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Moeen Ali on Sunday blamed the poor shot selection of the batsmen for their four-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Captain Virat Kohli was the top-scorer with a 33-ball 41 as RCB could manage just 149/8 against Delhi Capitals after being asked to bat first.

“I think they [DC] bowled well. Our shot selections wasn’t good,” Ali told reporters in the post-match press conference in Bengaluru.

“Obviously, we needed a good partnership. I think we started off well but could not capitalise on it. Also, we gave away too many wickets at the end which didn’t help,” he said.

The hosts were also sloppy on the field as Delhi returned to score 152 for 6 in 18.5 overs.

The English off-spinner said his team is repeating the same mistakes of dropping catches and throwing away wickets.

“Obviously it is very frustrating as players. We are training hard. We are doing the right things in training, but not delivering on the field. We are making same the mistakes”

Ali said it was harder for batsmen on Sunday to score in the first six overs. “It was definitely harder for the first six overs when we batted. The wicket here is generally quite good. It did get easier later, but it was a good pitch overall,” he said.

After this loss, it will take a herculean task for RCB to win all the remaining eight matches to qualify for the knockout stage.

“You can’t afford to do that in the IPL [lose so many matches in a row]. We have got to improve and win the remaining games. We know that,” said Ali.