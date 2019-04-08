Kushagra Rawat took a step towards qualifying for 2020 Olympics after achieving the B standard of the 800m freestyle event at the Speedo Thailand Age Group swimming championships in Bangkok on Sunday.

Rawat clocked 08.07.99 to cross the Olympic Games B standard qualifying time of 08:08.54 for the men’s 800m freestyle event.

He also crossed the B standard of 2019 FINA World Championships, which stood at 08:10.91, in this same event.

In the Olympics and World Championships, if the full quota of swimmers to take part in a particular event are not filled by those who crossed the A standard, those who achieved B standard will be called upon to compete.

Not only in 800m freestyle, Kushagra has made the B standard for the World Championships in the 400m freestyle with a time of 03:56.10. The B standard qualifying time for the World Championships in 400m freestyle is 03.56.14.

“Your aim must be high, do your efforts accordingly, you will get your goal nearby,” said Kushagra, who trains at the SAI Glenmark TIDM programme which is based out of the Dr SPM Swimming Complex in New Delhi.

Head Coach of SGTIDM Program, Partha Pratim Majumder praised Rawat saying: “This performance reflects that we are moving in the right direction towards our ‘Mission Olympic Podium 2020/2024’ with his sincere training efforts.

“We developed specific long term programmes for him to ensure steady progression and motivated him and his family regularly.”

The SGTIDM programme was set up in 2016 wherein the Sports Authority of India and Glenmark Aquatic Foundation partnered with a vision to develop Indian swimmers for podium finishes at global aquatic meets like the Olympics.

“As of now, it is not 100 per cent guaranteed that he will take part in the Olympics or World Championships, but he has a taken a step towards doing that. If A standard achievers do not fill up the full quota of swimmers required for a particular event, those who achieved B standard will be allowed to participate,” an official told PTI.

Rawat joined the academy in 2016 and his best time in 800m freestyle at that time was 08.49.24. He shed around 42 seconds in three years to become the fastest in India.