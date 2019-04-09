Indian boys could not win a single set in their opening contest in the junior Davis Cup, going down 0-3 against New Zealand in Group D matches, in Bangkok on Monday.

Promising Ajay Malik lost 4-6 3-6 to Jay Friend in the opening singles, which lasted an hour and 13 minutes.

The onus to bring India back was on Divesh Gahlot but he was drubbed 0-6 3-6 by Corban Crowther in 66 minutes.

With the three-match rubber already lost, Malik and Sushant Dabas took field for the inconsequential doubles but lost 6-7(2) 1-6 in one hour and seven minutes.

India next take on Indonesia on Tuesday.