It’s time that India skipper Virat Kohli, enduring a win-less streak in the ongoing Indian Premier League, is rested till the World Cup says former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only team to not have won a single contest this season. They have lost six straight matches and need a miracle to make it to the knockout stage.

Vaughan feels giving Kohli some time off before the big event will be a good decision.

“If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup Give him some time off before the big event #IPL2019,” Vaughan wrote on his Twitter handle.

RCB needs to win all their remaining eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the Play-offs.

India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.