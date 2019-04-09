Hosts Punjab beat Assam 2-0 in a group B match on the second day of the 73rd National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The Punjab players made repeated forays into the opposition half and went into the lead just before the break when Assam skipper Subhakshan Rabha scored an own goal.

Punjab increased the lead in the 87th minute through Rajbir Singh to steer his side to a 2-0 win.

Earlier in another group B encounter, Maharashtra and Karnataka played out a 2-2 draw to share one point each.

Maharashtra went into the lead in the 18th minute when Rohan Harish Shukla rolled the ball into the net. Karnataka restored parity in the 30th minute through Manvir Singh.

In the second half, Sanket Salokhe put Maharashtra ahead again while M Nikhil Raj of Karnataka struck in the injury time to level the score.

