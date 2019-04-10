Chennai Super Kings have won all their home games so far but captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains unhappy with the nature of the pitch.

CSK thrashed KKR by seven wickets on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games and fourth in a row at home. KKR made 108 for nine and CSK got home in 17.2 overs.

“I don’t think we want to be playing on these tracks. It becomes too low scoring. It becomes slightly difficult for our batsmen as well. After losing (Dwayne) Bravo, it is slightly difficult for us to get the combination right,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

“We have been cribbing about the track but we have ended up winning the game.”

The skipper was all praise for veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir, who delivered yet again.

“The age is on their side (laughs). Bhajji has done well in whatever games he has played. I have fallen back on Tahir and he has done the job. He has confidence in me. He has got a very good flipper.

“He is someone who if you tell that this is the right pace to bowl on, he does it most of the times. I feel it’s important not to have the same plans for batters,” added Dhoni.