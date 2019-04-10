The junior Indian Davis Cup team finished third in four-team Pool D after losing its last round robin league match 1-2 to Australia here Wednesday.

Ajay Malik could take only two games in the opening singles, losing 0-6 2-6 to Phliip Luke Sekulic in just 53 minutes.

Sushant Dabas then lost 3-6 4-6 to Cooper White in one hour and 35 minutes.

The Indian pair of Dabas and Divesh Gahlot won the doubles after Sekulic and Shuannon Tricerri retired while trailing 2-3 in the opening set of the final match.

India next play Philippines on Thursday.

Only the top teams in each of the four groups advanced to the next stage.

Australia, with three wins, finished on top and were followed by New Zealand.

Indonesia were at the bottom of the table behind India.