The injured Dipa Karmakar will not be a part of the national camp but is likely to participate in the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship and World Championship.

The trials for selection of gymnasts for the national coaching camp are scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on April 12 and 13.

Dipa, who had aggravated her knee injury during the vault final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku last month and was forced to withdraw from the Doha World Cup, is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Agartala.

“Dipa will not be able to participate in this trial but she will participate in the open trials to make it to the team which will participate at Asian and World Championship,” said her coach Bishweshwar Nandi. “We are confident she will be fit by then to take part in the trials.”

The Asian Championship is scheduled to be held in Mongolia from June 13-16, while the World Championship is slated from October 4-13 in Germany later this year.

“A group of gymnasts, both junior and seniors, will be selected who will be attending the camp in the next three days after trials. It is compulsory for top players but Dipa will skip these trials due to her injury. I hope the rest of the top players participate,” GFI vice president Riyaz Bhati said.

“We will be conducting trials a month ahead of the Asian and World Championship for a fair selection of the team for these important events.”

The Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) has also decided to conduct the Senior and Junior National Championship in Artistic Gymnastics at Balewadi, Pune from May 3 to 5.

“This is the most eagerly awaited event for the Gymnasts. The GFI will form a ranking list of gymnasts from the performance at these National Championship which will be used for selection for upcoming International Competitions,” Riyaz said.

“To provide an opportunity to everyone, participation at this National is open to everyone for the purpose of International selection. We expect all the best players to participate in the Nationals and it promises to be a mega event.”