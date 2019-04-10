Chennaiyin FC notched up a convincing 2-0 win over ATK to make the final of the Hero Super Cup football tournament here Wednesday.

The former Indian Super League winners will meet FC Goa in the title clash at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

In-from Anirudh Thapa helped Chennaiyin double the lead after C K Vineeth headed in the opener on the 50th minute.

The goals by the two in-form players in a span of eight minutes rattled two-time ISL champions ATK, and they could not make a match of it after that.