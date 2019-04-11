Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni and ex-Mumbai off-spinner Kiran Mokashi Thursday resigned from the Cricket Improvement Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Both Kulkarni and Mokashi have conveyed to the MCA of their decision. Kulkarni was the chairman of the CIC.

“I wish to resign from the cricket Improvement Committee with immediate effect,” Kulkarni, who played three Tests and 10 ODIs, wrote in an email addressed to MCA’s ad-hoc committee. “Since my appointment was made by Honourable judges as COA, I did not want to let them down and leave it in the middle of the season in spite of several disturbing issues in Mumbai cricket.”

“I thank Mumbai cricket association for giving a chance to serve my passion for the last 9 months and over 300 hours of discussions,” further wrote Kulkarni in the e-mail accessed by PTI.

Mokashi said he was resigning as he was the lone member left in the CIC and he did not see any benefit in continuing.

“I have resigned (from the MCA CIC) as I was the lone member left (in the committee) and hence there was no benefit in staying back. Now, they (MCA) can form a new committee,” said the 62-year-old Mokashi, who played 47 first-class matches.

Earlier, former India pacer Karsan Ghavri had quit the CIC in January. Then former Mumbai skipper and domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar and ex-opener Sahil Kukreja had resigned from the CIC showing solidarity with the then senior selection panel led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. The entire selection panel had resigned earlier this year as well.

Now, the MCA will have to appoint a new CIC, with news reports indicating that former India skipper and ex-chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar tipped to head it.