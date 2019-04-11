Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary was a prominent new face in the Delhi Capitals camp along with bustling Mumbai fast bowler Tushar Deshpande at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The duo were among a few undergoing trials with the Ricky Ponting-coached side.

The other notable face during the trials was Punjab pacer Manpreet Singh Gony.

However DC management has not yet taken any decision on replacements as there is another round of trials set to be held on Friday morning.

“Manoj will travel with the team to our next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14. He will continue training and then we will take a final call,” DC advisor Sourav Ganguly said.

With pacer Harshal Patel ruled out with a hand fracture and batsman Manjot Kalra also likely to sit out, DC will be needing at least two replacements.

Tiwary, who has been a part of past 11 IPL editions, missed out at the auction and was doing Bengali commentary for the host broadcaster when he was summoned for the trials.

“Yes, I attended the trials. I felt that it went off well. I had a chat with Ganguly and coach Ricky Ponting. I have not been officially told anything. Hoping for the best,” Tiwary told PTI.

If Tiwary makes the cut, it will be in place of left-handed Kalra. A brilliant fielder inside the 30-yard circle, the Bengal skipper has played for Delhi franchise on two separate occasions apart from KKR, KXIP and Rising Pune Supergiants.

Rahul Tewatia’s fitness status is also not very clear and that might be the reason that former MI and Karnataka left arm spinner J Sucheeth also attended trials.