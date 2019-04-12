Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Australian fast-bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile

This change will provide a much-needed boost to the bowling department of RCB, who are placed at the bottom of the points table at the moment.

Steyn went unsold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions. He also also played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets.

RCB, who are yet to win a game this season and have lost six in a row, will be hoping Steyn fires from the word go.