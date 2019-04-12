Third seed Joshna Chinappa moved into the semi-finals of the Macau Open with a convincing 11-8, 11-2, 11-9 win over fifth seed Mayar Hany of Egypt on Friday.

However, men’s second seed Saurav Ghosal suffered an unexpected exit with sixth seed Greg Lobban of Scotland chalking out a 6-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win for a last-four place.

Earlier, Ghosal had an energy-sapping second round against compatriot Mahesh Mangaonkar. The scoreline read 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-2, 11-9 after a marathon clash lasting 77 minutes.

So frustrated was Mahesh at the missed opportunity that he flung his racket on to the front wall.

For Joshna, after a bye in the first round, it was a fairly easy outing against New Zealand’s Amanda Landers-Murphy. The Indian won in straight games 11-5, 11-8, 11-9. Knowing the Kiwi’s penchant for the volleys, Joshna ensured her rival was not given much of that privilege and the ploy worked.

Saksham shines

Saksham Choudhary produced a brilliant performance to defeat second seed Tushar Shahani 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5 in an epic five game thriller in the semi-final of the Otters Club Squash Open on Friday.

Saksham, who is playing his first tournament after a gap of six months due to injury,faced his biggest challenge in the second seed Tushar Shahani.

Tushar started attacking from the onset and took the first game 11-7. Saksham bounced back, but faced a lot of resistance before winning the game 11-8 to make it 1-1.

Saksham fought hard in the third set, tiring Tushar by making him play longer rallies. But Tushar prevailed to take the third game 11-9.

With constant long rallies, Tushar was starting to lose steam and Saksham took the advantage to score back to back winners and race to an 8-0 lead. But Tushar pushed himself to the extreme and went on to score multiple winners to take the game to a 10-10 tie-breaker before Saksham managed to survive the scare, winning the game 12-10 with the match tied at 2-2.

Tushar, however, succumbed to a 5-11 defeat in the final game helping Saksham win the tie 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5.

In another match, top seed Veer Chotrani survived the first game scare to beat Neel Joshi 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 13-11 in a hard-fought semi-final match Results Boys U-19 Saksham Choudhary[3/4] bt Tushar Shahani [2] 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5; Veer Chotrani [1] bt Neel Joshi 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 13-11.

Results Girls U19 Amira Singh [3/4] bt Bhavna Goyal [2] 11-4, 11-4, 11-7; Aishwarya Khubchandani [5/8] bt Mithali Surana 11-2, 11-3, 11-6.