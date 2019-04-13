Goa beat Delhi 4-2 while Services defeated Odisha 2-0 in Group A matches on the fifth day of the 73rd National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday.

Goa went into the lead in the 31st minute through Chaitan Komarpant and increased it in the 54th minute when Glan Martins found the target (2-0). They further consolidated the lead in the 68th minute through Lalawmpuia (3-0).

Trailing by three goals, Delhi went all out and made some concerted efforts to breach the opposition defence.

Eventually, they managed to score their first goal from a penalty taken by Ayush Adhikari in the 78th minute. He added another goal in similar fashion in the 87th minute to make it 2-3.

Goa scored another goal in the 90th minute through Stendly Teotonio Fernandes to emerge 4-2 victorious.

In the second match of the day, after a barren first half, Services surged ahead in the 72nd minute when skipper N Suresh Meitei scored from the penalty. They increased the lead in the 87th minute through substitute Harikrishana.