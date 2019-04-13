West Indies selectors named a 14-member squad for a tri-series in Ireland without their premier stars, currently plying their trade in the Indian Premier League.

The likes of Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer and Alzarri Joseph will not be playing in the May 5-17 tournament where the two other teams are hosts Ireland and Bangladesh.

While terming the tournament as a dress rehearsal, Cricket West Indies’ director Jimmy Adams made it clear that it will have no bearing on the final World Cup squad.

“The selection panel consisted of interim Head Coach Floyd Reifer, Captain Jason Holder and interim Chairman of Selectors Robert Haynes,” Jimmy Adams, director of cricket was quoted as saying in ICC website.

“They have selected a squad to Ireland that allows a slightly wider pool of players to get 50-over experience in UK conditions which I think is very important. This is not the World Cup squad, as a number of players are not available for this series as they are still participating in the IPL.”

Holder, Gabriel and Kemar Roach form the pace attack.

“The pace attack of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder, will only serve to enhance the performances we expect from the team,” he said.

“We felt that the composition of the team brought together a harmony of experienced international players and players who have been on the periphery of international cricket.”

The only uncapped member in the ODI squad is Barbadian all-rounder Raymon Reifer, cousin of coach Floyd.

Squad: Jason Holder (capt), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Raymond Reifer, Fabian Allen, Ashely Nurse, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Carter.