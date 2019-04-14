Abhishek Agarwal and Sanya Vats won the men’s and the women’s titles respectively of the Otters Club Vedanta Squash Open held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Veer Chotrani defeated Saksham Choudhary to take the Under-19 trophy.

Abhishek, who had an easy victory over Sandeep Jangra on his way to the finals, faced his toughest competition in unseeded Tushar Shahani. Tushar started the game on a high scoring back-to-back winners to race to a 6-1 lead in the first game, but Abhishek who had a little trouble picking up the drop shots did not let the game slip away and came back strongly to level the scores at 8-8.

Tushar managed to hold off Abhishek by blocking him just enough to avoid a replay and restricting his moment to take the first game 11-9. The second game was in complete control of Abhishek, who made Tushar work all corners of the court before taking it 11-4.

Tushar made unforced errors at crucial moments, which helped Abhishek take the third and fourth games by 11-6, 11-6 and the championship by 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6.

Third seed Sanya Vats secured an upset win over top seed Urwashi Joshi to take the women’s trophy home.

In the Boys U-19 finals, Chotrani dominated Saksham Choudhary winning the game 11-6, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Khubchandani, who lost out on an opportunity for a double title after losing to Sanya Vats in the semis, fought hard to claim her U-19 title defeating a higher ranked Amira Singh in a game that went down the wire.

It was a very tough game with nothing separating the two in the first four games with Amira winning the first and third games while Aishwarya bounced back to win the second and fourth, all by an identical 11-9 margin.

The fifth game was anti-climactic with Aishwarya stepping up and dominating Amira to take the fifth game 11-2 and win the championship.