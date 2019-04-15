Having jumped to second spot after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer on Sunday said that his team believes that they can win the IPL title this time.

“We are believing so and it’s never too far,” Iyer said when asked if he thinks his side can win the IPL.

A 56-run partnership between Iyer and Rishabh Pant set up Delhi’s 39-run win over Hyderabad Sunrisers on Sunday with speedster Kagiso Rabada and Keemo Paul making an impact with the ball.

Iyer said the wicket had started to slow down and they took calculated risks to set the hosts a challenging total. “It started to slow down. Me and Pant had decided so that one of us will take the charge. We got a little cameo from Keemo and Axar and helped us get to that total,” he said.

Rabada, who took four wickets for 22 runs, said the key to bowling in IPL was to mix things up and their game plan has worked well on most occasions.

“It’s been the trend so far, you need to have variety in your pace. We try to talk about change-ups especially if wickets are assisting those type of changes. It worked for us today. In many ways, you do have a responsibility as an overseas player. We are working on all the departments and it’s working well for us.”

A disappointed Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson said things did not go their way while chasing as they lost wickets at regular intervals. “I thought the first half with the ball was a really good effort. It was a bare surface, probably a 160 surface. We tried in the second half but never got going with partnerships. Unfortunate performance but credit to Delhi the way they played.

“There was never any complacency in a tournament like this. Any team on the table can beat anybody. For us, it’s about executing our plans and play our style of cricket. It’s one of those things. The two at the top of the order have been prolific. Delhi adapted well on this surface and used their changes of pace,” he added.