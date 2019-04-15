Punjab toiled hard to edge out Sikkim 1-0 while Karnataka thrashed Assam 5-1 in Group B matches on the eighth day of the 73rd National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy in Ludhiana on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Karnataka proved too good for Assam in a lopsided match.

Karnataka took the lead in the 16th minute through Biswa KR Darjee and two minutes later, Naorem Roshan Singh scored to increase the lead. He again struck in the 23rd minute to make it 3-0.

Two minutes later, skipper Vignesh Gunashekar found the target and in the 31st minute, Megesh Selva added another goal to complete the route.

For Assam, the lone goal came though Bishnu Bordoloi in the 37th minute. They suffered third successive defeat.

The second match between Punjab and Sikkim turned out to be a close affair.

Punjab skipper Taranjit Singh scored the all-important goal in the 20th minute.

With this victory, Punjab secured six points from three matches and kept their hopes of making the semifinals alive.



