Vijay Shankar has said he was looking to “keep it simple and be consistent”, two days after he was named in India’s 15-member squad for the 2019 World Cup in England.

In the words of chief national selector MSK Prasad, Shankar has been selected for the “three-dimensional qualities” he possesses.

Shankar pipped Ambati Rayudu to India’s No 4 slot after the latter suffered a poor ODI series against Australia at home recently.

“I was trying to keep it really simple. Even when the Indian Premier League started, there was talk about selection but I was just looking to be consistent,” Shankar said ahead of the IPL game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

“I felt really good, it’s a dream for any cricketer to be part of a World Cup, but it’s very important to stay in the present,” he added.

A day after Shankar’s selection in India’s 15-man squad left a few surprised, Rayudu tweeted that he has “ordered 3D glasses” to watch the World Cup. This, of course, was an obvious dig at the selectors for their explanations.

Shankar, though, seemed unperturbed. On the ongoing IPL, he said, “Most of the games we have played really well but the game has changed in 2-3 overs.”