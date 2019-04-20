Board of Control for Cricket in India ombudsman Justice [Retd] DK Jain has sort written submission from Sourav Ganguly and the three complainants in the alleged conflict of interest case against the former India captain.

Three Bengal-based cricket fans – Bhaswati Shantua, Abhijeet Mukherjee and Ranjit Seal – had alleged that Ganguly’s duty as Cricket Association of Bengal president is in direct conflict with his role as an advisor of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.

The Ombudsman, who is also the Ethics Officer, heard senior Supreme Court advocate Biswanath Chatterjee, complainant Ranjit Seal as well as Ganguly for close to three-and-a-half hours.

“I have heard both the parties as well as the BCCI and will soon give my order,” Justice Jain said after the meeting.

“However since hearing is over as per principles of natural justice, both parties can give their written submissions before the final order is pronounced.”

Ganguly, on his part, said that the “meeting went well” before leaving the premises.