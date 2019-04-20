Maggie Amritraj, mother of former Indian Davis Cup players Vijay Amritraj and Anand Amritraj, passed away here Saturday after a prolonged illness.

She was 92.

She is survived by three sons [Anand, Vijay, and Ashok] and their families.

Vijay Amritraj is currently the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.

Anand Amritraj said his mother suffered a stroke on March 21 and was in the hospital for three weeks.

She had been discharged Monday last.

She passed away at around 6.15 am on Saturday.

“She had been the motivating force behind us, in our lives and in general. We owe everything to her,” Anand said while paying tribute to his mother.

Maggie was a woman entrepreneur of her time and ran a business, while her husband was among the senior-most officers in the Railways.

She helmed the well-known Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy [BAT] started here by Vijay Amritraj in 1985.

She piloted the academy for two decades, which produced Davis Cuppers and champion players including Leander Paes, Gaurav Natekar, Rohit Rajpal and Somdev Devvarman among others.

She was a keen tennis follower and a disciplinarian, who instilled the qualities of hard work and dedication in her sons and later in the other players.