Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer Saturday praised senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan for laying the foundation of his side’s five wicket win over Kings XI Punjab here.

“We got a good start from Shikhar today, it made it easier for the batsmen to follow. He (Dhawan) has been giving us brilliant starts. If you get 50 in the Powerplay it’s really good and we got 60 today,” Iyer said of Dhawan who made 56 off 41 balls at the top of the order to help his team register a five-wicket win.

Iyer, who remained not out on 58 off 49 balls, said it was satisfying to see his team through. “Really satisfied on winning this one after losing three home games. The way we played, it was really good to see. Losing them was really disappointing at the start but we recovered well,” he said.

“One of the top four has to stay till the end. I took the responsibility today and hopefully continue through the rest of the matches.”

The skipper, however, pointed out that the Kotla strip isn’t ideal for his team. “The kind of batsmen we have are on the rise players and love the ball coming on bat. But the pitch is really slow to play on. If you get set though you can get runs. Today I took the responsibility,” said the captain who was also adjudged man of the match.

Dhawan, on his part, said the first six overs become crucial on such wickets and said he then changed his strategy to stay longer.

“Very important for us to win this game. We want to qualify for the knockouts. We got better at finishing the game, but I still feel we have to get more better.

“I focus on my process and of course I feel that as an experienced player, I communicate more in the middle and make sure we don’t lose a wicket under pressure. I talk to the boys and they also talk to me.”