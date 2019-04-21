Vikas Krishan remained unbeaten, while his close friend Neeraj Goyat also notched up a victory, rounding off a fine outing for Indian boxers in the professional circuit.

Vikas, a Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist in his amateur days, claimed an unanimous verdict against American Noah Kidd in a six-round super welterweight bout at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

In Toronto, WBC Asia welterweight title-holder Neeraj also defeated Mexico’s Carlos Lopez Marmolejo via an unanimous decision in a six-round contest at the Danforth Music Hall.

Vikas has been training in Newark, New Jersey under veteran boxing coach Wali Moses, who is also the grandfather of 2016 Olympic silver-medallist Shakur Stevenson. He is also a former World Championships bronze-medallist.

Vikas had made an impressive professional debut – a Technical Knock Out win in the second round against Steven Andrade of the United States – in January earlier this year.

Neeraj, on the other hand, has been around for a while and has the experience of 16 fights, 11 of them victories, two draws, and three losses.