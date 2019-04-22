Indian challenge at the RBC Heritage Golf Championship ended with Anirban Lahiri missing the cut with poor rounds of 72 and 74 even as Dustin Johnson led the field with 3-under 68.

Lahiri has not had a single top-10 finish since Mayakoba Classic in November, 2018.

In eight starts in 2019, he has missed three cuts and in the five cuts, his best performance has been tied 30th.

Meanwhile, Johnson shot sixth round in the 60s over the last two years at Harbour Town Golf Links’ narrow fairways and smallish greens to reach 10 under.

Johnson has a one-shot lead over Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter and Rory Sabbatini.

Lowry led the first 48 holes before making three bogeys on his final six holes in a 71. Poulter shot a 67, and Sabbatini had a 68.

Patrick Cantlay kept up his stellar weekend play and was two shots behind. Cantlay shot 64-68 last week at the Masters and had a 66 to lead a group of six at 8 under.

Johnson, who’s won 20 PGA TOUR titles, showed off other parts of his game that sometimes get overlooked by his massive drives as he saved pars, made birdie putts and generally gave a great all round display.

He hit just five of 14 fairways, yet had only 25 putts. So Johnson just made a bunch of long putts. He had a 20-footer for birdie on the sixth hole and a 19-footer for birdie on the 13th. The highlight came at No. 14 when Johnson dropped a massive 47-foot putt.

Johnson won the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in February and tied for second last week in the Masters.

Lowry held a three-stroke lead over Johnson entering the back nine before faltering. He came up short on a sand shot on the 13th hole and took bogey.

He put his tee shot into the water on the par-3 14th for a second straight bogey. Two holes later, Lowry added his third bogey after going the first 48 holes with just one. Lowry was among 56 competitors who had to finish the rain-delayed second round in the morning.

Poulter is seeking to get back at Harbour Town after being the 54-hole leader with three sub-70 rounds before ballooning to a 75 on Sunday last year.