Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu failed to make the final in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the the ISSF World Cup in Beijing on Wednesday.

In the qualification round, Manu shot 575 to finish 17th while Heena shot 572 to finish in 26th position. Korea’s Kim Minjung won gold in the event with a score of 245 in the second and final day of the competition.

In the men’s 3P event, Chain Singh’s qualifying round effort of 1165 got him to 27th place, while Parul Kumar shot 1164 for the 33rd position. Senior marksman Sanjeev Rajput was languishing at the 58th spot with a score of 1145.

Talented Czech shooter Philip Nepejchal downed Russian rifle ace Sergey Kamenskiy in the men’s 50m rifle 3 Positions final to claim the gold.

In the two medal events of the day, Yashaswani Singh Deswal’s 10th place finish in the women’s 10m air pistol was the best Indian performance. She shot a score of 577, just one point less than what was the last qualifying score.