India’s Pardeep Singh won a bronze medal in clean and jerk in the 102kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo on Friday.

Pradeep lifted 201kg in clean and jerk to get a bronze but his 150kg effort in snatch was the least among the seven competitors in Group A. He had a total lift of 351kg which put him at sixth position.

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu (49kg) had also picked up a bronze in clean and jerk with a personal best effort of 113kg, though she finished fourth in the total lift (199kg).

Jhili Dalabehera, a junior World Championship bronze medallist, had clinched a silver medal in the women’s 45kg category, which, however, is not a Olympic weight category.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships. But, just one medal – for total lift – is awarded in the Olympics.