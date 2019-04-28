Indian golfing duo of Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma combined superbly for a seven-under 65 that saw them jump two places to tied 27th after the third round of Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Indian pair is now 15-under for tied 27th spot, on a day which produced low scores in the better-ball format.

After a 67 in the better-ball first round, Lahiri and Sharma had a 69 in the alternate-ball in the second to make the cut at eight-under.

In the third round, Lahiri, who had five birdies, and Sharma, who had three, had a total of eight birdies. But they both bogeyed the sixth as Lahiri went into water and Sharma into the right rough off the tee.

Among the holes they missed out were two par-5s. On the par-5 11th after starting from 10th, Sharma missed a 12-footer for a birdie and also bogeyed it.

Also Lahiri missed a nine-footer for a birdie, but ended with a par. Again they missed out on a birdie on par-5 second, where both parred after Sharma went into the dirt and had to take a drop, while Lahiri went into the rough.

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer shared the lead with Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax. The tournament, which witnessed extended second and third day because of inclement weather, was now on schedule.

Among the low scores recorded on Saturday were 11-under 61 by Branden Grace-Justin Harding and 10-under 62 each by Stallings- Mullinax and Austin Cook-Andrew Landry.

Rahm and Palmer played 30 holes Saturday in the event delayed by rain for more than seven hours Thursday, finishing off a seven-under 65 in the alternate-shot second round and shooting 64 in best-ball play in the third.

Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III were 20-under. They shot 66 after finishing the second round on Friday.

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood were another stroke back at 19-under with the teams of Joel Dahmen-Brandon Harkins, Austin Cook-Andrew Landry, Hank Lebioda-Curtis Luck, Russell Henley-Ryan Blaum and Russell Knox-Brian Stuard.

Brothers Brooks and Chase Koepka topped the group at 18-under along with Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell.