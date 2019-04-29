Indian duo of Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma dropped three bogeys to let slip a chance of a possible top-10 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at Avondale.

Lahiri and Sharma were inside the top 10 as they piled up for four-under for the front nine to 19-under. But bogeys on the 10th, 13th and 15th washed away their hopes as they finished tied 22nd, which was still seven places better than their overnight tied 31st.

Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm shot a three-under 69 in the alternate-shot final round to win the PGA tour’s only team event by three strokes over Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood here Sunday.

The victory was the fourth on the tour for the 42-year-old Palmer, but first in nearly a decade. Having last won in 2010 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Palmer was thrilled as he walked up the 18th fairway with Rahm.

The 24-year-old Rahm won his third tour title – one each in three straight seasons. He finished in the top 10 for the seventh time this year. Palmer-Rahm finished with a 26-under 262 total at the TPC Louisiana.

The day started with Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax and Palmer-Rahm leading after the third round, but the latter raced to a two-shot lead in as many holes. Stallings and Mullinax bogeyed the first hole and Rahm nearly holed out from the fringe to set up Palmer’s one-foot birdie putt on the par-5 second.

Palmer-Rahm never lost the lead or the momentum after that. Their birdies on 13 and 14 sealed the win. Garcia-Fleetwood made birdies on 17th and 18th but finished second by three strokes. The teams of Kyoung-Hoon Lee-Matt Every and Brian Gay-Rory Sabbatini were tied for third, five shots behind.

Four teams were tied for fifth at 20-under, while four more were tied for ninth at 19-under and defending champions Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy were among five teams tied for the 13th spot at 18-under. The winners earned 400 FedExCup points and took home $1.05 million.