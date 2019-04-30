India lost 1-3 to Mexico to suffer its second defeat of the 2019 MU-15 Tournament in Palmanova, Italy on Monday.

This was India’s second defeat in as many games, after they lost 0-3 against USA on Sunday.

Jesus Hernandes Moreno opened the scoring for Mexico early on, before Carlos Eduardo Guillen added another.

Aula Siba came inches close to pull one back for India, when he got an opportunity to tap it in from inside the six-yard-box. However, he sent his shot agonisingly wide.

Eventually, Sridarth won and converted a penalty towards the end of the first half to give India a fighting chance.

However, Moreno scored again, just after the changeover, to secure the three points for the Mexicans.

It was a second half to forget for the Indians who knocked hard on the Mexicans’ door but to no avail.

Ashu, Amosa Lalnundanga and Ratanbi Singh combined well to create a few chances, but it was too little, too late, as Mexico ran away with a win in the end.

India will next play Slovenia on Tuesday in their last group stage game of the tournament.