Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Tuesday said the three-time Indian Premier League champions are not yet thinking about the playoffs just yet.

While Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have booked their slots for the playoffs, there is competition among five others teams for the remaining two positions.

Currently, Rohit Sharma-Mumbai Indians are placed third with 14 points from 12 games and they take on Sunrises Hyderabad on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kane Williamson-led SRH are placed fourth on the points table with 12 points from 12 games.

“It [the season] has been very good for us. After playing 12 games, we are almost there and have 14 points with two games still to go. So it has been a good season for us,” said Pandya, who has picked up eight wickets from 12 matches so far.

The 28-year-old, along with his Mumbai teammates Quinton De Kock and Ishan Kishan, attended the ‘Kingfisher Bowl Out’ event at a mall in suburban Kurla on Tuesday.

The left handed batsman, who has scored 167 runs this season, said that the team was focussing on the next two games and wanted to do well in those matches.

“We are not thinking about the playoffs. We are just focussing on the next two games want to do well in them. We’ll see how it goes into the playoffs,” said Pandya.

After Thursday’s game against SRH, Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league game on Sunday.